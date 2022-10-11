Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
FT: did biden just deal a body blow to china's ambitions in chipmaking?
if that were the case, i'd be happy.
but given biden's track record as semi-manchurian, i find that hard to believe. trump, yes, but not biden.
By
nizhal yoddha
-
October 11, 2022
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment