south indian names in the forefront of dicey stuff in the US

sunitha viswanath of 'hindus [sic] for human rights', an entity that completely denies hindus any human rights.
ramanan lakshminarayanan, the self-styled medical expert (but in reality an economist) who predicted 200 million deaths in india from covid.
now this fellow with a perfectly nice southern name, ramachandran viswanathan, on the run from the ED.
and of course tunku (ne patanjali) varadarajan, brother of siddharth varadrajan, currently in the news for an extortion RICO style racket against facebook/meta and amit malavya of the BJP, fabricating in lovely indian english an alleged tweet by a meta official.
who said the south will rise again?
