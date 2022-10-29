Quick notes: Trade deal | Muslim refugees...

- India-UK trade deal - one-way street? The UK economy is in shambles. India's economy is expected to double in GDP in the decade.
The report of the House of Lords International Agreements Committee is replete with sermonising text. It observes, “India has a notoriously difficult business environment— corruption levels are high, business permits are difficult to obtain, tax and customs processes are complex, levels of contract enforcement are low, and IP protections are limited.”
It also points out that the UK Government “has not been specific about the importance it will give to human, environmental and other rights and protections, nor (in most cases) about its red lines.”
- Muslim refugees unwelcome in the Caliphate: Turkey deports hundreds of Syrian refugees. 'Taken to the border and forced to cross at gunpoint.'
- Cyber Jihad: Turkey secretly helped Pakistan in setting up a cyber army to shape public opinion and influence the views of Muslims
- Pope Francis: "Even nuns watch porn". He advised the group to "delete this from your phone, so you will not have temptation in hand".
- Drug manufacturing in India: Unregulated, out of control. Unlike other regulators like the TRAI and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) does not have any statutory backing.
- Ubuntu on RISC-V, under $20 computer: At the heart is a 1 GHz Allwinner D1 XuanTie C906 single-core processor based on RISC-V architecture
- Why You Should Avoid Vegetable Oils Many of us grew up believing that vegetable oils were good and butter was bad. We were told, even by government and medical associations, to use more vegetable, seed and bean oils (like soybean, corn, safflower, canola). Now we know this advice was completely wrong.
- Tennis is mad at Pickleball mania: Pickleball is more accessible and fun than tennis. An 'addictive' game that won't stop growing
