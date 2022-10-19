Wednesday, October 19, 2022

kantara the movie

an incredible twitter thread on the film 'kantara'. the Divine is present in the theyyams of malabar, too. must read. i think the film is a must-see https://twitter.com/PankajSaxena84/status/1582615110958612481?s=20&t=uRXwewuZPk6OWMjfokZOWA
