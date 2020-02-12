Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
was indian doc sentenced to LIFE in overly harsh judgment?
not that i am defending dr shah, but is this a crime that would have gotten a white doctor life in prison? or was that a special for an indian?
--
sent from xiaomi redmi note 5, so please excuse brevity and typos
Posted by
nizhal yoddha
at
2/12/2020 07:55:00 AM
Reactions:
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment