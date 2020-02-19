Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
does india have a surveillance state?
yes, we need one.
https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/india/2020-02-19/indias-growing-surveillance-state
i feel we don't have enough surveillance today to catch the terrorists, rioters, sleeper cells, illegal aliens etc.
