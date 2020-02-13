Quick notes: Virus import | Music therapy...

Cookies crumbling: Chrome browser to restrict advertising cookies. This will lead to “signal loss” for advertisers . . . . Facebook's targeted ads success is due to it's ability to leverage cross-site behavior to better see purchase history/purchase intent. . . . . . How to use Chrome’s tools to protect your privacy while browsing.
Biochar: Improve soil properties naturally . . . “Due to the highly porous nature and high surface area of biochar, it improves soil’s ability to hold more water. The fine network of pores within biochar gives room for soil microorganisms to live. This increases the microbial diversity in the soil.”... Adding 0.5-1% biochar to cattle’s feed could reduce methane emissions by up to 17%.
#BJP supporters are abusing #Delhi voters for the result. The same voters handed 7 Lok Sabha seats to BJP a few months ago. Voters aren't stupid. Local BJP unit in Delhi lost the trust of voters decades ago and has never managed to get it back. Voters Trust Modi not local BJP.
Who needs enemies? In order to rally people, governments need enemies. They want us to be afraid, to hate, so we will rally behind them. And if they do not have a real enemy, they will invent one in order to mobilize us. - Thich Nhat Hanh
