Thursday, February 13, 2020

Quick notes: Virus import | Music therapy...

  • Coronavirus scare: India orders checking of Chinese agri, livestock imports


  • Music therapy: Indian classical music improves cognitive functions in schizophrenia patients


  • China tightening its grip on Indian Ocean: China is also determined to squeeze us regionally on J&K, using its “all-weather friend”, Pakistan.


  • Huawei backdoors: US says it can prove Huawei has backdoor access to mobile-phone networks. US hasn't made evidence public but reportedly shared it with UK and Germany. 


  • Equifax breach was the work of Chinese state hackers: "Criminal heist of sensitive information of nearly half of all Americans by a unit of the Chinese military”.


  • Cookies crumbling: Chrome browser to restrict advertising cookies. This will lead to “signal loss” for advertisers . . . . Facebook's targeted ads success is due to it's ability to leverage cross-site behavior to better see purchase history/purchase intent. . . . . . How to use Chrome’s tools to protect your privacy while browsing.


  • Biochar: Improve soil properties naturally . . . “Due to the highly porous nature and high surface area of biochar, it improves soil’s ability to hold more water. The fine network of pores within biochar gives room for soil microorganisms to live. This increases the microbial diversity in the soil.”... Adding 0.5-1% biochar to cattle’s feed could reduce methane emissions by up to 17%.




  • Biodigester: Profit from waste



  • Never too late to learn:


  • Who needs enemies? In order to rally people, governments need enemies. They want us to be afraid, to hate, so we will rally behind them. And if they do not have a real enemy, they will invent one in order to mobilize us. - Thich Nhat Hanh


