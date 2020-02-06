Quick notes: Auto jobs | Army pensions...

Job losses coming to auto-sector: A combustion-engine car has 1,400 components in the motor, exhaust
system and transmission. An EV’s battery and electric
motor has only 200 components. The average IC engine takes about 3.5 hours to make, while an electric motor takes about 1 hour.. Around 410,000 German jobs are at risk by 2030.
Vengeful CM: Kia looking to move $1.1 billion plant out of Yesu's Andhra.
India's Missile Defense: China says India can’t build an effective missile defense system. "Inadequate capital, unsmooth R&D process, heavy reliance on other countries for key technology and incomplete systems"
Pension burden: Army to spend more on pensions than on salaries. Rs 111,294 crore for army salaries, Rs 113,278 crore for army pensions. Funds that could otherwise go towards equipment modernisation
Ashtavakra Gita: It is in
the infinite ocean of myself that the mind-creation
called the world takes place.
Be Modern and Use Sanskrit to Decolonize Your Mind: Sanskrit is an analytical and a holistic language. It is both argumentative and sacred. It is good for singing and reciting. It is a wonderful tool to liberate from two of the most pressing problems of the modern world: addiction and depression. Be modern and use Sanskrit to decolonize your mind.
#Karnataka
Beauty of Govt schools !! It's a government school in one of those remote lambani Hattis in chalkere taluk of chitradurga District. Loved the style of teaching Kannada Gaadegalu using Akshara Maale. 👏👏👏
(2nd half of the video in the thread)@nimmasureshpic.twitter.com/hBfAGCuLun
No comments:
Post a Comment