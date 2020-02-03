Quick notes: Traffic congestion | Gates foundation...

- Worst traffic in the world: It's official. Bengaluru is the world's most traffic congested city. Mumbai, Pune and New Delhi were the other Indian cities that also featured in top 10.
- India to raise solar capacity: “A scheme to enable farmers to set up solar power generation on their barren/fallow lands and to sell it to the grid would be operationalized”.
- "Gates-Monsanto Foundation": Bill Gates is continuing the work of Monsanto, pushing GMOs on small farmers around the world
- Fraudulent robocalls from India: DoJ sues US telecom providers for connecting Indian robocall scammers
- The truth is, China really won the trade war deal: “The Chinese can wait it out. They think in long, long terms, long visions.”
- Han espionage: Raytheon engineer arrested for taking US missile defense data to China
- Talking Drones: Officials in China have started using drones equipped with speakers to warn citizens to wear masks as coronavirus continues to spread in the country.
- #DeleteFacebook: Chinese censorship goes global: Facebook agrees to delete Coronavirus posts flagged by China. . . . . Banned in China but FB ever willing to please the CCP.
- Only Muslims can be victims: “Christians in Pakistan live with this sword of Damocles over their head.” 'To death!' cried one woman prisoner. The other women join in. 'Hanged!' Hanged!'.”
