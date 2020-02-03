Monday, February 03, 2020

Quick notes: Traffic congestion | Gates foundation...

  • Worst traffic in the world:  It's official. Bengaluru is the world's most traffic congested city. Mumbai, Pune and New Delhi were the other Indian cities that also featured in top 10.
    • https://www.livemint.com/news/india/bengaluru-has-the-worst-traffic-in-the-world-report-11580278531554.html


  • India to raise solar capacity: “A scheme to enable farmers to set up solar power generation on their barren/fallow lands and to sell it to the grid would be operationalized”.


  • "Gates-Monsanto Foundation": Bill Gates is continuing the work of Monsanto, pushing GMOs on small farmers around the world



  • Fraudulent robocalls from India: DoJ sues US telecom providers for connecting Indian robocall scammers


  • The truth is, China really won the trade war deal: “The Chinese can wait it out. They think in long, long terms, long visions.”


    • Putting forex reserves to good use.

    "Much of the intellectual property that underlies Huawei’s current 5G offering came along with the top Nortel scientists in Ottawa."

  • Han espionage: Raytheon engineer arrested for taking US missile defense data to China


  • Talking Drones: Officials in China have started using drones equipped with speakers to warn citizens to wear masks as coronavirus continues to spread in the country.


  • #DeleteFacebook: Chinese censorship goes global: Facebook agrees to delete Coronavirus posts flagged by China. . . . . Banned in China but FB ever willing to please the CCP.


  • Only Muslims can be victims: “Christians in Pakistan live with this sword of Damocles over their head.”  'To death!' cried one woman prisoner. The other women join in. 'Hanged!' Hanged!'.” 



