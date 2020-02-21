Friday, February 21, 2020

Fwd: My latest article on ex cathedra declamations by members of India's higher judiciary outside the courts



---------- Forwarded message ---------
From: Jay
Subject: My latest article on ex cathedra declamations by members of India's higher judiciary outside the courts
To: J


Friends:                                              21 February 2020

My latest essay on the subject of ex cathedra announcements outside the courts by sitting judges of the Supreme Court and High courts has just been published. 



--
sent from xiaomi redmi note 5, so please excuse brevity and typos
Posted by at
Reactions: 

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)