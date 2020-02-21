Quick notes: China-bound students | Solar vs coal...
Phoren degree: Chinese lure for Indian students falls under Coronavirus shadow. . . . Parents protest as Pakistani students stuck in China.
Beggar-thy-neighbor: China’s 11 dams on the upper Mekong have severely hurt farming and fishing in Laos, Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar and Vietnam all of which are reeling under drought.. The dams have fuelled long-term inflation and dependence on China. . . China's latest export -- disease.
Ishta Linga: Muslim man chosen to head Lingayat Mutt in Karnataka.. Influenced by Basavanna's teaching, Diwan Sharief's parents donated two acres of land for the mutt. “If God appears to you for a path of goodwill and sacrifice, you will do it regardless of the manmade restrictions of birth and caste.”
Rice-fish farming: Compared to fields that only grow rice, rice-fish farming increases rice yields by up to 20%. Rice-fish farming could feed more people than current monocultures while using less of the agricultural chemicals.
Math challenged guy: Michael Bloomberg claims India is bigger contributor to climate change than China.. India's emissions: 2,162 metric tons, China's: 9,302 metric tons.. Bloomberg’s move to deflect blame from China was a marked contrast to other candidates.
