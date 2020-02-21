Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Friday, February 21, 2020
on why local language is key to business success
---------- Forwarded message ---------
From:
V
https://www.livemint.com/opinion/columns/start-with-local-languages-for-the-ease-of-starting-a-business-11581962582497.html
--
--
sent from xiaomi redmi note 5, so please excuse brevity and typos
Posted by
nizhal yoddha
at
2/21/2020 10:45:00 PM
Reactions:
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment