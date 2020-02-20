are the democrats imploding?

tho ed luce is a pinhead, looks like the democrats are headed for a serious fratricial war. i think 60% change trump will win again.
sanders: old bolshie with health problems
biden: will be killed by october surprise re ukraine
warren: fading
bloomberg: will likely buy the nomination
klobuchar: about as colorless as can be
buttigieg: aiming to be first gay president. very nice, but not sure the public are all that keen on that milestone.
gabbard: the only serious candidate that the democrats can throw at trump, but they have blackballed her because she's a hindu.
