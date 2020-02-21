diet studies are pure bullshit, says new scientist

i also have serious concerns about RCTs, because the parameters you control for are too few, and may in fact be completely irrelevant.
---------- Forwarded message ---------
From: New Scientist Health Check <no-reply@newscientist.com>
Date: Sat, Feb 22, 2020 at 11:29 AM
Subject: Why you shouldn't get your diet advice from news headlines
To:
From: New Scientist Health Check <no-reply@newscientist.com>
Date: Sat, Feb 22, 2020 at 11:29 AM
Subject: Why you shouldn't get your diet advice from news headlines
To:
|
No comments:
Post a Comment