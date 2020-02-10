Quick notes: Dark net | Anti-satellite weapon...

Data analytics, AI helped improve GST collections: Data from income tax, GST, customs, export and import is being mined. A red flag report on areas of mismatch was prepared. Such targeted measures helped the govt improve tax collections by scrutinizing only a fraction of GST payers.
Anti-Satellite Weapon: India proudly showcases its anti-satellite weapon at an arms bazaar... 13-meter-tall, three-stage missile with solid-rocket motor propulsion.
Calibrating Ketosis:
If you give your body any more than the absolute minimum amount of
protein that it needs, it will immediately break it down into carbs. The
point of keto is to force your body to deplete its glucose so it will
have to use body fat as a fuel source.
Rattled by China Inc: Attorney General thinks US should buy controlling stake in Nokia, Ericsson. "From a national security standpoint, if the industrial internet becomes dependent upon Chinese tech, China would have the ability to shut countries off from technology and equipment upon which their consumers and industries depend". . . . . White House dismisses the idea.
