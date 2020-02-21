amulya leona noronha shouting "pak zindabad" shows several things

1. pedophrasty is a useful tactic
2. the use of women as shields (we saw that also in the staged ayesha renna video where she and other screaming burqa clad women held police at bay)
3. india's innate respect for women and 'balak' laws are being turned against us
4. reminded of the lal masjid guy trying to escape wearing a burqa
5. there is a conspiracy behind individuals like this, as she herself admitted in a chilling video that's viral on the net
6. sedition is a serious crime in any country, and has to be treated as such
7. brainwashed commies like amuyla need to be deterred, because they are useful idiots for the ISI and congress
