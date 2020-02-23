Fwd: Space tech in India defence – a new chapter in the offing=Why China’s rise is attested by the West=TRUMP VISIT

---------- Forwarded message ---------
1. Pakistan Malaysia Turkey to challenge Middle East domination of Arab world 20.2.20 by Dr Subhash Kapila http://www.southasiaanalysis.org/node/2571
2. A high optic low result visit to India 23.2.20 by Bharat Karnad https://bharatkarnad.com/2020/02/23/a-high-optics-low-outcome-trump-trip-to-india/
3. Can India really count on Trump 21.2.20 by Brahma C https://chellaney.net/2020/02/21/can-india-really-count-on-trump/
4. Wrong to dismiss Trump visit as hype and no substance 22.2.20 by Kanwal Sibal https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/news-analysis-trumps-isit-is-good-for-india-but-it-wont-end-all-indo-us-issues/347696
5. Space tech in India defence – a new chapter in the offing by Rakesh S 20.2.20 http://www.indiandefencereview.com/news/space-tech-in-indian-defence-a-new-chapter-in-the-offing/
6. After near war with U.S. Iran heads to polls 22.2.20 by Kabir T https://www.orfonline.org/expert-speak/after-near-war-with-the-us-iran-heads-to-the-polls-61527/
7. Why China's rise is attested by the West 21.2.20 by Harsh Pant https://www.orfonline.org/research/why-chinas-rise-is-attested-by-the-west-61610/
8. Time for U.S. to build bridges 22.2.20 by Abdul B https://tribune.com.pk/story/2161744/6-time-us-build-bridges/
9. Is Trump to put Afghanistan and PoK on the table 23.2.20 by Rajeev Srinivasan https://swarajyamag.com/world/so-if-no-trade-deal-is-trump-coming-all-the-way-to-put-afghanistan-and-pok-on-the-table
