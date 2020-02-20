Shadow Warrior
cambodia to build statue of rajendra chozha. not tamil nadu.
https://www.hinduismtoday.com/blogs-news/hindu-press-international/cambodia-to-build-rajendra-chola-statue-and-introduce-thirukkural-in-school-syllabus-/17094.html
sent from xiaomi redmi note 5, so please excuse brevity and typos
