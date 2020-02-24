Quick notes: Han hug | AI for drug discovery

- Han hug: Chinese vassal state Italy grapples with worst coronovirus outbreak outside Asia. Towns in northern Italy under quarantine, Venice carnival closes early.
- Newyork Post: Don’t buy China’s story on coronavirus.. It turns out that snakes don’t carry coronaviruses and that bats aren’t sold at a seafood market. Neither are pangolins, for that matter.
- How China Endangered the World: The international health
community has tried to infer from the dubious
official daily tallies just how dangerous the coronavirus disease may be
for the rest of the world.
- Scientists discover powerful antibiotic using AI: In a world first, scientists have discovered a new type of antibiotic using artificial intelligence. An algorithm was used to analyse more than one hundred million chemical compounds in a matter of days. The newly discovered compound was able to kill 35 types of potentially deadly bacteria, said researchers. It has been heralded by experts as a major breakthrough in the fight against the growing problem of drug resistance.
- Car-free Oslo, a huge success: Parking spots are now bike lanes, transit is fast and easy, and the streets (and local businesses) are full of people. ““I hope that other cities will be inspired by us to create their own car-free city center.”
- The collected works of E.C.G. Sudarshan: His physics was organically integrated with his Vedanta.
- Talk on dharma by Vojko Kercan, co-founder of the Gopuram Institute.
