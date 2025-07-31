Pakistan, US seal trade deal

"Massive" Oil Partnership With Pak: The US struck a trade deal with Pakistan, hours after announcing 25% tariffs on imports from India.
Fourth-largest oil and gas reserves in the world: This could be a potential game-changer in the region’s energy flows
"India can take its dead economy down for all I care"
China spared, India sanctioned: 6 Indian Companies Sanctioned By US Over Iran Petroleum Purchases
Why Trump doesn't want Google, Microsoft to hire Indians: He wants a new "spirit of patriotism and national loyalty".
From the archives: 'Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar': PM Modi gives tacit support for Trump's re-election in 2020
No comments:
Post a Comment