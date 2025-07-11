---------- Forwarded message ---------
From: Prof. Rajeev Srinivasan from Shadow Warrior
Date: Fri, Jul 11, 2025 at 5:25 PM
Subject: Ep. 169: Has the Deep State 'turned' Trump?
To:
From: Prof. Rajeev Srinivasan from Shadow Warrior
Date: Fri, Jul 11, 2025 at 5:25 PM
Subject: Ep. 169: Has the Deep State 'turned' Trump?
To:
Ep. 169: Has the Deep State 'turned' Trump?
Almost all the initiatives Trump came up with that could have potentially damaged the Deep State are now being rolled back.
There were two good reasons to support Donald Trump for President of the US: one, that he did not go to war in his first term, and two, that he was the very antithesis of the Deep State-controlled former President Biden.
Alas, just less than six months into his re-incarnation as the 47th President, there is reason to wonder if the first claim is no longe…
Subscribe to Shadow Warrior to unlock the rest.
Become a paying subscriber of Shadow Warrior to get access to this post and other subscriber-only content.
A subscription gets you:
© 2025 Prof. Rajeev Srinivasan
No comments:
Post a Comment