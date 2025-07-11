Friday, July 11, 2025

Ep. 169: Has the Deep State 'turned' Trump?



---------- Forwarded message ---------
From: Prof. Rajeev Srinivasan from Shadow Warrior 
Date: Fri, Jul 11, 2025 at 5:25 PM
Subject: Ep. 169: Has the Deep State 'turned' Trump?
To: 


Listen now (12 mins) | Almost all the initiatives Trump came up with that could have potentially damaged the Deep State are now being rolled back.
͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­͏     ­
Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more
 
Shadow Warrior
Shadow Warrior by Rajeev Srin…
Ep. 169: Has the Deep State '…
Preview
0:003:21
 
Listen now
 

Ep. 169: Has the Deep State 'turned' Trump?

Almost all the initiatives Trump came up with that could have potentially damaged the Deep State are now being rolled back.

Jul 11
Preview
 
READ IN APP
 

There were two good reasons to support Donald Trump for President of the US: one, that he did not go to war in his first term, and two, that he was the very antithesis of the Deep State-controlled former President Biden.

Alas, just less than six months into his re-incarnation as the 47th President, there is reason to wonder if the first claim is no longe…

Subscribe to Shadow Warrior to unlock the rest.

Become a paying subscriber of Shadow Warrior to get access to this post and other subscriber-only content.

A subscription gets you:

Subscriber-only posts and full archive
Subscriber-only episodes in your podcast app
Post comments and join the community
 
Like
Comment
Restack
 

© 2025 Prof. Rajeev Srinivasan
548 Market Street PMB 72296, San Francisco, CA 94104
Unsubscribe

Start writing

By -

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)