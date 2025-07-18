Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Friday, July 18, 2025
Decoding Turkey’s Grand Strategy: Erdogan’s Ambitions, Defence Deals in India's Neighbourhood
Good interview by Swasti Rao shedding light on Turkey's behaviour toward India:
So Erdogan doesn't perceive any cost from siding with India's adversaries, since Turkey doesn't have significant economic ties with India.
By
san
-
July 18, 2025
