Whitehouse Spokesman Stephen Miller Lacerates India on FOX News

https://x.com/MattooShashank/status/1952202315617755390
"India portrays itself as our closest friend. But it doesn't accept our products. India cheats on immigration and buys Russian oil, which is unacceptable. President Trump wants a good relationship with India but we need to get real," says top Trump adviser Stephen Miller pic.twitter.com/3ubv7OLYgc— Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) August 4, 2025
Somebody should get that miserable old wretch Rupert Murdoch on the phone, and start squeezing his balls - especially his crummy little Star TV - to show our displeasure with his FOX News and anchor Maria Bartiromo's echoing of Stephen Miller's nasty statements against India. I think Arnab should start speaking out against Murdoch's media empire right away, since Arnab could immediately benefit by gaining market share for himself & his RepublicTV at Murdoch's expense. Arnab and other Indian broadcasters can rally the Indian public against Neo-MacCaulayist colonizer Murdoch and his media empire, who are needlessly being given a license to broadcast in India. If that old crook Murdoch could fire Tucker Carlson, then he can damn well get us a groveling apology from Bartiromo and FOX management. Failing that, then Murdoch's enterprises should be hounded out of India. Just like the ED raid on BBC's offices, there should be a raid on Murdoch/Star TV's offices in India.
Bust Murdoch's Aussie balls - hard. No more Mr Nice Guy.
Trump depends on Murdoch's media empire -- many of Trump's senior staff are from Murdoch-owned FOX -- and Aussie Murdoch's media empire is within our reach (eg. Star TV). We need to go after Murdoch's businesses, and put the squeeze on him. That will send Trump & Co a message they can't ignore.
If Trump Leans On India, Then India Leans On Murdoch
The Murdoch Card Is More Powerful Than the Rare Earths Card
