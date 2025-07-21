Quick notes: Sinophile | Liveable cities...

- NITI Aayog loaded with Sinophiles: India's top think tank recommends easing investment rules for Chinese firms... My enemy is my savior
- Trump, the Sinophile: As Trump courts a more assertive Beijing, China hawks are losing out in a a dramatic reversal.
In recent years, one of China's biggest requests of US officials has been that the US relax its strict controls on advanced AI chips, measures that were put in place to slow Beijing's technological and military gains. Last week, the Trump administration did just that, as it allowed Nvidia to sell its H20 chip to China... China won by calling Trump’s ‘bluff’
- Microsoft, the Sinophile: Microsoft using engineers in China to help maintain cloud computing systems for U.S. Department of Defense.
- What NITI Aayog doesn't want you to know: How China has been blocking India's UNSC actions since the 2000s
- From Evergrande to BYD: Is China’s EV dream crashing? . . . Don't you worry, NITI Aayog is there to rescue China.
- How can we make India's cities more liveable? Zoho's Sridhar Vembu has a suggestion . . let's focus less on GDP and more on quality of living.
- How Indian Cities Failed Public Transport: Prioritize people over cars.
I want to add that Singapore, one of the most advanced economies in the world and one of the most livable cities, relies extensively on public transport. Singapore also limits the number of private cars through the mechanism of open market trading of Certificate of Entitlement… https://t.co/ob7WjOiybJ— Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) July 15, 2025
