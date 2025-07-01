Irony is real. After Ugandan Indians were dispossessed of their property and kicked out of Uganda by dictator Idi Amin, America took in Mamdani's father as a refugee. Now the next generation of Mamdani seeks to again wield the power of the state for wealth redistribution, again in the pursuit of political power.
This now has US Democratic Party establishment politicians in a panic, as their political platform now careens left-ward, seemingly out of their control. India's Congress Party politicians reacted with amusement when agent Kejriwal showed up touting his 'anti-corruption' politics. But the people of Delhi had to bear the brunt of his crooked nutty antics - as did later the people of Punjab, due to Sonia Gandhi's connivance.
Kejriwal was an obvious foreign agent, having no domestic backing or prior political history. The fact that multiple 'colour revolutions' were simultaneously being forced on the Middle East thru 'Arab Spring' was no mere coincidence of timing. Rahul Gandhi now suddenly screeching non-stop about 90% reservations has also long ago sold out to foreign interests. As another fellow spoiled rich kid, it's not clear whether Mamdani is receiving any foreign backing, but the US political establishment may see fit to look into it. Because if he's not a foreign agent already, I'm sure various foreign govts might find it very useful to support him. He may be politically on the Left, but Beijing, Moscow, and also Tehran may see him as the right man at the right time for their needs.
At any rate, the Americans can now rue the fact that having grown snakes in somebody else's yard, they can now experience the consequences of those snakes showing up to bite them in their own homes. NYC is just the beginning - although it seems to always get struck first, just as it was on 9/11.
Grow Jihadi Snakes, Get Bitten. Grow Marxist Snakes, Get Bitten Again.
Didn't Donald Trump himself loudly recite a favourite poem on this?
