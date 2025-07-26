USA & China in Our Yard - Why Not Us & China in USA's?

The following talk was hosted by Dr Tara Karth (former National Security Council Secretariat) and Lt Gen Dushyant Singh (Director General CLAWS, PVSM, AVSM, Ret'd)
India-China Relations: Current Dynamics Unpacked
I asked the following question:
While being rivals, US & China are both able to support Pakistan. In which places can India & China cooperate, even beyond their immediate shared neighborhood? South America or Pacific Islands maybe?
The point of my question is that we're always taking it on the chin from these guys right in our own yard. Why can't we take our response beyond our yard and into someone else's yard? (You know whose yard I'm talking about)
Ideally, I'd be thinking of someplace beyond the 2nd island chain used to block China from entering the Pacific, perhaps closer to Hawaii. There are a whole lot of islands in that part of the Pacific.
Another place might be in South America, in its northern-most parts. We have closer ties to Guyana & Trinidad, the first of which is under serious threat from Venezuela. We can provide armaments to Guyana to help protect them, while China can provide armaments to Venezuela's belligerent govt. Just like the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, where we arm Armenia and Israel arms Azerbaijan, we can have the same thing in South America where we arm Guyana, and China arms Venezuela's Maduro govt in response. As a result, Venezuela becomes China's client state, perhaps even giving them an airbase in America's backyard. (We can see how the Israelis similarly benefited from using Azerbaijan's territory for basing strike aircraft.)
Any sort of cooperation or even managed competition with China is fraught with risk, because the Chinese can make anything go awry. But our exposure level is reduced the farther away the site of cooperation/competition is from our own home turf. America doesn't mind helping the same Pakistan that China helps, whether it's meant as cooperation or as tug-of-war. They don't mind, because it's India's security getting screwed by this, and not their own.
Likewise, we need to take the same attitude towards Uncle Sam, since that's the attitude he takes towards us.
