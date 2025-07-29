-
'Put America First': Trump's big warning to tech firms against hiring Indians.. Doesn't want Google, Microsoft to hire Indians.
- US driving India into China's lap? Trump's renewed interest in Pakistan has India recalibrating China ties.
- China proving to be tough: Trump’s U-turn on Nvidia spurs talk of grand bargain with China. . India takes note.
- Trump eases China chip restrictions : Dissenters warn H20 reversal is a dangerous mis-step.
- Reality check for India: Far from being supportive, the US under Trump has ended up re-hyphenating Pakistan with India. The two superpowers, the US and China, seem to have an unstated common interest in keeping India down a notch.
- Indians' propensity to be duped: How Jane Street Made $4.3 Billion in India—Then Got Banned!
- Aljazeera: "Israel is trying to hijack the Baloch struggle"
- Balochistan Studies Project: Pakistan fears MEMRI's support for a free Balochistan
- Balochistan Studies Project: Chinese Communist Party fears MEMRI's support for a free Balochistan
- Arjun Nimmala: First-gen Indian-American MLB first-round pick
- MP Tejasvi Surya Speaks: Bengaluru’s Tunnel Road: A Roadblock, Not a Relief.
Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Quick notes: Hiring Indians | Baloch and Israel...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment