Will Modi sarkar cave in?

After chickening out to China, Trump wants to "open up" India: The White House’s demands to “open up India” as it seeks a major trade victory — have made it that much harder for Modi’s govt to sell the deal to a domestic audience.
“Nothing riles Indians more than the idea that their govt was bullied by a foreign leader”
#WATCH | "...We just signed (trade deal) with China. We're not going to make deals with everybody... But we're having some great deals. We have one coming up, maybe with India, a very big one. We're going to open up India. In the China deal, we're starting to open up China.… pic.twitter.com/fJwmz1wK44— ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2025
India gets no favours from Trump: Efforts to strike a trade “mini-deal” are dragging on. The Trump administration is asking India to lower its trade barriers, while only offering to give up some of its newly-imposed tariffs, in return.
“Whatever the government [in India] does, it will be seen as they basically capitulated to Trump’s demand. So they are in a no-win situation.”
The president has complicated matters by repeatedly taking credit for brokering peace between India and Pakistan this spring.
“The more he repeats his claim, the more a prospective U.S.-India trade agreement smells like coercion, not cooperation.”
Threat of more tariffs hangs over trade partners: These governments have been hesitant to strike a deal with the Trump administration, worried that they only will be hit by more levies down the road. For some foreign governments, these national security tariffs are potentially more concerning than the reciprocal tariffs Trump is threatening to apply to all their US exports.
Maybe India can learn from EU: EU to accept Trump's universal tariff but seeks key exemptions. Everyone knows Trump will eventually break his own deals, so keep it small.
GMO junk: Trade deal hits hurdle between India and USA over US demand of low duties on agricultural, genetically modified food
Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2025
And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth.
Tuesday, July 01, 2025
Will Modi sarkar cave in?
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment