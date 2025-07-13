Sunday, July 13, 2025

Quick Notes: Jane Street | Hydrofoil ferry...

  • Jane Street's cash machine came to an abrupt halt: Foreign funds and proprietary traders using algorithms made $7 billion in the 12 months to March 2024 alone. That bonanza may be coming to an end.

  • Manipulating Indian derivatives markets: How US-based Jane Street siphoned Rs 36,000 cr from Indian markets.

  • Indian casino is a train-wreck: Indian retail investor losses on derivative trades widened in 2024-25 by 41% to 1.06 trillion rupees. India is the world's largest derivatives market, accounting for nearly 60% of the equity derivatives traded globally in April.


  • Prada on backfoot: High Fashion's habit of 'borrowing' from India isn't new. Prada's Kolhapuri chappals are just the latest


  • How America's Debt Spiral Could Spark The Next Crisis: America's debt problem is no longer linear; it is exponential.


  • Blue superhighway: Could the Electric Hydrofoil Ferry change the way we commute? Fast, sustainable mode of transit



  • Unicorn: India's Rapido is outpacing global giants like Uber and Ola in user growth, while also achieving profitability . . . A ride-hailing unicorn is gaining users faster than Uber, disrupting the San Francisco titan’s effort to conquer a key growth market  


  • AI's energy problem: Google’s carbon emissions went up again as its AI push continues


  • Distress in Hi-tech jobs: Salesforce CEO Claims Half of the company’s work is now done by AI


  • The ‘Trump Pump’: How crypto lobbying won over a President. For years, cryptocurrency companies had endured a sweeping crackdown in Washington — a cascade of lawsuits, regulatory attacks and prosecutions that threatened the industry’s survival. Mr. Trump wasn’t an obvious sympathizer. He had once dismissed Bitcoin as a “scam.”

  • One Way to Win Trump Over: Nominate Him for the Nobel Prize 


By -
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)