Quick Notes: Jane Street | Hydrofoil ferry...

Jane Street's cash machine came to an abrupt halt: Foreign funds and proprietary traders using algorithms made $7 billion in the 12 months to March 2024 alone. That bonanza may be coming to an end.
Manipulating Indian derivatives markets: How US-based Jane Street siphoned Rs 36,000 cr from Indian markets.
- Indian casino is a train-wreck: Indian retail investor losses on derivative trades widened in 2024-25 by 41% to 1.06 trillion rupees. India is the world's largest derivatives market, accounting for nearly 60% of the equity derivatives traded globally in April.
- Prada on backfoot: High Fashion's habit of 'borrowing' from India isn't new. Prada's Kolhapuri chappals are just the latest
- How America's Debt Spiral Could Spark The Next Crisis: America's debt problem is no longer linear; it is exponential.
- Blue superhighway: Could the Electric Hydrofoil Ferry change the way we commute? Fast, sustainable mode of transit
- Unicorn: India's Rapido is outpacing global giants like Uber and Ola in user growth, while also achieving profitability . . . A ride-hailing unicorn is gaining users faster than Uber, disrupting the San Francisco titan’s effort to conquer a key growth market
- AI's energy problem: Google’s carbon emissions went up again as its AI push continues
- Distress in Hi-tech jobs: Salesforce CEO Claims Half of the company’s work is now done by AI
- The ‘Trump Pump’: How crypto lobbying won over a President. For years, cryptocurrency companies had endured a sweeping crackdown in Washington — a cascade of lawsuits, regulatory attacks and prosecutions that threatened the industry’s survival.
Mr. Trump wasn’t an obvious sympathizer. He had once dismissed Bitcoin as a “scam.”
- One Way to Win Trump Over: Nominate Him for the Nobel Prize
Prada is at Centre of GI tag violations for its flat leather sandals that bear a striking resemblance to traditional Kolhapuri chappals.— News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) June 28, 2025
Indian shops sell it for ₹1,000 and Prada is selling it for ₹1 lakh.
Indian artisans need good marketing or else this theft will continue. pic.twitter.com/F3rkAa75Zr
