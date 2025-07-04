Friday, July 04, 2025

Are we being hoodwinked?

Is this the deal? India, Vietnam and China all get to pay the same 20%.


What's the point of Quad if Trump equates India-Pakistan? If the only superpower, which calls India an ally, sees the region through an India-Pakistan prism, it is unacceptable. Rather than endorse India's sphere of influence, this undermines it.

Trump Baffles With Sudden U-Turn on China Buying Iranian Oil: President Trump appeared to undermine years of US sanctions on Iran, giving its biggest customer China the green light to carry on buying its oil. . . . . India restricted from buying Iranian oil while China is free?

Elon: America is going bankrupt quickly, but everyone is whistling past the graveyard.

Old pal of Elon Musk has ominous warning for Trump: “I’ve had my share of blowouts with Elon over the years,” neuroscientist Philip Low told Politico. “Knowing Elon the way I know him, I do think he’s going to do everything to damage the president.”

India caught in the middle: Rare earth curbs to hit EV, RE, defence sectors

Time for Swadeshi platforms: Congressional staff members were informed that WhatsApp can no longer be used on their government-issued smartphones or other devices.

By -
Labels: , , ,

1 comment:

san said...

Have you been hearing this online noise about India & US negotiating "10-Year Defence Pact" between them? I find this idea to be nutty, given how US reneged on GE engines, brought Yunus to power in Dhaka (he's still there), did election interference, and stirred up Khalistanis using Pannun & Nijjar.

7/04/2025 11:36 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)