Are we being hoodwinked?

President Trump announced that a trade agreement with China has been signed and claimed the deal would begin to “open up” China. The strange part? We haven’t heard any details—except that it supposedly addresses rare earth disputes. On the Chinese side, it’s total radio silence.… pic.twitter.com/6xvfYXVqKC— Lei's Real Talk (@LeisRealTalk) July 3, 2025
What's the point of Quad if Trump equates India-Pakistan? If the only superpower, which calls India an ally, sees the region through an India-Pakistan prism, it is unacceptable. Rather than endorse India's sphere of influence, this undermines it.
Trump Baffles With Sudden U-Turn on China Buying Iranian Oil: President Trump appeared to undermine years of US sanctions on Iran, giving its biggest customer China the green light to carry on buying its oil. . . . . India restricted from buying Iranian oil while China is free?
Elon: America is going bankrupt quickly, but everyone is whistling past the graveyard.
Old pal of Elon Musk has ominous warning for Trump: “I’ve had my share of blowouts with Elon over the years,” neuroscientist Philip Low told Politico. “Knowing Elon the way I know him, I do think he’s going to do everything to damage the president.”
NEW: Poll finds that 40% of voters say they are likely to support Elon Musk's "America Party" if he decides to launch it, according to Quantus Insights.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 2, 2025
The poll comes as Musk has threatened to launch his own political party over recent disagreements with the Republican Party.… pic.twitter.com/bsdraGwpGq
India caught in the middle: Rare earth curbs to hit EV, RE, defence sectors
Time for Swadeshi platforms: Congressional staff members were informed that WhatsApp can no longer be used on their government-issued smartphones or other devices.
Have you been hearing this online noise about India & US negotiating "10-Year Defence Pact" between them? I find this idea to be nutty, given how US reneged on GE engines, brought Yunus to power in Dhaka (he's still there), did election interference, and stirred up Khalistanis using Pannun & Nijjar.
