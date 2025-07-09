Tucker Carlson & Saagar Enjeti: Dangerous Depths Of Deep State

WTF are US Deep State up to? Absolute insanity and depravity
No wonder they delayed the GE engines and regime-changed Bangla. Their power apparatus are deeply committed to some kind of kill-chain, and we naively got in their way.
Modi should have never gone to Kyiv & Moscow for his visit. What the hell was he thinking - what did he accomplish, other than to put us more firmly in Washington's cross-hairs? And none of our media or babus questioned it, because they're all just a bunch of idiotic Yes-men.
