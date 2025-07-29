China & Iran (and What About Afghanistan? What if...)

Iran has become an Achilles' heel for China (ie. a weak spot, as a vulnerable key oil supplier)
Suppose China were to build a pipeline thru northern Afghanistan, and pay oil transit fees to the Taliban, as part of BRI. This could replace the lousy non-performing Pak/CPEC portion of BRI.
It could be a trifecta for them, because Iran could get Chinese weapons in exchange for Iranian oil, and Afghanistan could get money to rebuild itself.
I don't think Pak would dare disrupt the Afghan pipeline and make a deep enemy out of China. US would approach Pak to replicate Afghan jihad again (this time against China instead of against Moscow), but I don't think Pak could dare risk making a deep enemy out of China (if Pak did that, then all the better for us)
What would be the main benefit for India? We could collude with a rising Afghanistan to liberate Pakhtun & also Baloch areas from the decaying Pakistan. At some point, even USA would abandon a decaying Pak, and decide it's better to engage with liberated components like independent Balochistan (Pakhtun areas of Pak would be absorbed by Afghanistan, naturally)
