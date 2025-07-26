Thai-Cambodian Clash Over Hindu Temple is Really a Superpower Clash (China vs USA)

Thai PM Shinawatra is backed by China, while the Thai ruling military establishment are US-sponsored, exerting power thru judiciary & its constitutional court, just like Pak military now does thru 26th amendment. Because the pro-military forces have now basically ousted the pro-Chinese Thai PM Shinawatra over phone call (similar to how Pak military ousted Imran Khan), this is then provoking China into triggering its puppet regime in Cambodia nextdoor to escalate military pressure on Thai border (remember that Cambodian PM Hun Sen is himself a former Khmer Rouge cadre now wearing a suit). This is why the Thai-Cambodian military clashes are now happening. China is angry that its designs inside Thailand are being thwarted, and is now using Cambodia lackey to retaliate. On the one side of the conflict is USA (via Thai military) and on the other side of the conflict is China (via Cambodian puppet).
Thailand is equipped with American F-16s, and these have apparently been involved in the border clash. Does Cambodia have J-10C or anything comparable to F-16?
We Indians need to consider effect on our neighborhood. 𝚆̶𝚎̶ "Unknown forces" did that drone raid on ULFA to send both China & USA a message. We all know that USA would happily sucker-punch us and cozy up to ULFA just to gain some new inroad/foothold against China, to put its Yunnan province under threat. Myanmar is the main route to go after China's vulnerable Yunnan flank, and we are located on one side of Myanmar while Thailand is located on the other side of it.
USA's game in subverting India with Lokpal didn't work, and their agent Kejriwal is now in jail. But USA does have a nice foothold in Thailand, where its Thai military allies rule thru "constitutional court" (a model that Pak military are now adopting thru 26th amendment). China has been trying to loosen the tenuous hold of USA and its Thai military flunkies over Thailand, backing the Shinawatra clan and their populist politics. Thai military are then warily eyeing the pro-China forces led by the Shinawatras, and looking for any excuse to pounce on them (eg. this latest phone call).
Should we support China or support USA?
A Pox On Both Their Houses, say I.
America sees our northeast as a vulnerable spot, and would gladly fuck us over in a second, in order to gain a useful flank against China's Yunnan. America has done the coup in Dhaka to increase India's vulnerability. China is now gleefully reaping the fruits of America's coup, while we suffer the consequences. I personally think that a Thailand where the military is weakened by military conflict would be in both China's interest as well as India's interest. The only difference between China and India on this would be the extent to which Thai military should be weakened. China would like Thai military to be completely overthrown, whereas we would probably benefit most from seeing them only weakened, because then this gives us more leverage with both USA & China, to dissuade either from any misadventures near our northeastern borders.
