wokeness is winning in the san francisco bay area

the district attorney announced that he wouldn't prosecute anybody for thefts of less than $950. the DA is a successor of kamala harris.
result? large scale pilfering and theft. stories from the san jose mercury news and epoch times.
this is alarming and not conducive to the Great Game the US is supposed to be playing against the chinese. the soft power narrative is taking a big hit.
will there be a reverse trickle, or flood, of indians from silicon valley? (if so, i will take credit for pioneering that 25 years ago! prescience! :-)
No comments:
Post a Comment