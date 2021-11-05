Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Friday, November 05, 2021
data integrity issues with pfizer trials: whistle blower
contrary to what wokes claim, pfizer vaccine may not be the greatest thing since sliced bread. science, my left foot. simple p-hacking. bmj is a lot more credible than the lancet, which is for sale.
By
nizhal yoddha
-
November 05, 2021
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment