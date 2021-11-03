Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
the persistent value of tradition and culture
of course it will not be positioned that way by whites/missionaries, but that's what it means: an unbroken culture has value.
an antifragile culture has value too.
https://twitter.com/TheEconomist/status/1455681888396382212?s=20
By
nizhal yoddha
-
November 03, 2021
