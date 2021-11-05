Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Friday, November 05, 2021
economist, big cheerleaders for Dems, are worried. with good reason.
their woke stuff ain't selling. the economist is famed for being wrong. at one point i had a record of 1-12 against them on their election endorsements.
By
nizhal yoddha
-
November 05, 2021
