Quick notes: Border tactics | Teenage mode...

China's border tactics: At the height of the border standoff between China and India in 2020, the Chinese Army installed a fiber optic network in remote areas of the western Himalayas to provide faster communications and increased protection from foreign interception. . . . . (India's Defence chiefs were on Zoom calls, sigh)
The PLA field commanders view near-real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and situational data as well as redundant and reliable communications as essential to streamlining decision making processes and shortening response timelines, according to a Pentagon report.
- Atmanirbhar China: Tencent unveils three SoCs to deal with AI, videos, and networking to replace western processors. . . . . . . . . not the same as Sardar Patel statue
- Teenage mode: The Chinese version of TikTok is introducing a "teenage mode" that will limit the amount of time children under the age of 14 spend on the app to 40 minutes a day.. "China is implementing very sensible policies related to social media and protecting children".
- Transnational repression: The arrest of a Tibetan New York city cop seemed to confirm what the Tibetan community had long suspected: that the Communist party of China is watching them. Tibetans fear their daily activities are documented and tallied. Some applicants have been shown photos of themselves attending a protest, or a teaching led by the Dalai Lama.
In one case, a visa applicant in San Francisco found that the interviewer knew the name and breed of their dog. According to the Freedom House report, the PRC’s influence campaigns abroad target ethnic minorities and dissidents on a global scale unmatched by any other nation. One of the biggest Tibetan diaspora communities outside Dharamshala is in and around New York City, where an estimated 15,000 Tibetans live.
- Taliban versus Islamic State: Despite a history of targeting Shiites, the Taliban have now pledged to protect them. IS-Khorasan, however, remains bent on eradicating groups it considers apostates. "ISIS-K has been previously successful in recruiting members disaffected with the Taliban and those who perceive the Taliban as too moderate".
- Greening: Pakistan sets out to plant 10 Billion trees to counter climate change. . . . . . . . . . . . unlike Gadkari's asphalt obsession.
- Do we need 2 lane highways passing through Dabaka Forest Reserve?:
- Vrimps: Nestle brings vegan shrimp to plant-based market.
- Kejri's latest itch: "If the AAP forms government in Goa, we will provide a free pilgrimage trip to Ayodhya, Shirdi, Velankanni and Ajmer Sharif".. Velankanni is a Catholic shrine in Tamil Nadu. Ajmer Sharif Dargah is the tomb of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti.
