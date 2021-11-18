Thursday, November 18, 2021

is paytm overhyped?

brokerage macquarie slams #paytm. good points. they don't have a moat, an amazon/facebook could eat them for breakfast, and UPI has eaten their lunch. and the chinese connection is a handicap. regulators will keep them at arms-length. and the eclipse of the ant financial empire means they will not be able to pump much money in.

