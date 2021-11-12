Quick notes: Thanksgiving | Sinjar revisited...

-
Religion of "Love": 400 years on, Native Indians still regret helping the Pilgrims survive their first Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving portrays an idea of “us seeming like idiots who welcomed all of these changes and supports the idea that Pilgrims brought us a better life because they were superior.”
The English pushed the Wampanoag off their land and forced many to convert to Christianity. “We had a pray-or-die policy at one point here among our people”.. “If you didn’t become a Christian, you had to run away or be killed.”
“For us, Thanksgiving kicked off colonization. Our lives changed dramatically. It brought disease, servitude and so many things that weren’t good for Indigenous cultures.
-
Yazidis still displaced in their own country: Sinjar's volatile security situation is the main reason not all Yazidis want to come back. And for many survivors, it's simply unthinkable to come back to a place inhabited by their tormentors.
"They wanted to force us to change religion". Some 12,000 people were kidnapped or killed in the first week of what the UN has characterized as the Yazidi genocide in August 2014. IS fighters kidnapped and indoctrinated children. Boys were trained to become IS fighters, and women and girls were sold into sexual slavery.
- Carbon Border Tax: New ploy by rich nations? UK could hike import duties on countries that "fail to tackle climate change".
- The $80 bln hole in India's climate pledge: India can deliver on its pledge, provided a $80 billion hole in the heart of the country’s power system can be filled. Discoms’ payment arrears are now nearly $14 billion, almost a fifth of which are claims of renewable power producers.
- Anand Malligawad: Meet the activist cleaning up Bengaluru's lakes
- BBC's credibility is a thing of the past: Debunking the BBC debunk of ivermectin
-
Is Facebook Bad for You?: It is for about 360 million users. Facebook researchers have found that 1 in 8 of its users report engaging in compulsive use of social media that impacts their sleep, work, parenting or relationships
Social-curse: Instagram, FB and Tiktok addiction is a massive problem.
Not a company we should trust: Metaverse will invade workers’ privacy.
- China Could Be Exploiting Internet Security Process to Steal Data: There are opportunities for a communist entity, a bad actor, or another untrustworthy entity to issue Digital Certificates to other “nefarious folks” that would appear to be trustworthy but aren’t.
- Rwanda goes electric with locally made e-motorbikes: There will be a loss of fuel tax revenue - but the benefits include a shift to locally produced power sources, lower fuel importation costs and job creation
- The Empire State Trail: A new 750-mile bicycle route from Manhattan to Buffalo to the Canadian border opened to the public. A combination of protected paths, city streets, highway shoulders and country roads that pass by small towns and cities — offers views of wetlands, waterways, grasslands and mountain ranges.
Friday, November 12, 2021
Quick notes: Thanksgiving | Sinjar revisited...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment