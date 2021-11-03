Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
the beginning of the end for uncle biden
this, plus the fact that the woke "let's disband the police" move was defeated in minneapolis point to the
likelihood that wokedom has peaked and there's a backlash. #letsgobrandon may have legs
