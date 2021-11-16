Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
US official document still refers to the 'state of jammu and kashmir'
isn't this something that the GoI needs to fix? tell biden that 370 has been revoked. afaik, there is no more 'state of J&K' but some union territories.
this is in a travel advisory from the US embassy.
By
nizhal yoddha
-
November 16, 2021
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment