Tuesday, November 16, 2021

US official document still refers to the 'state of jammu and kashmir'

isn't this something that the GoI needs to fix? tell biden that 370 has been revoked. afaik, there is no more 'state of J&K' but some union territories. 

this is in a travel advisory from the US embassy. 


By -

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)