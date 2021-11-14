one more U-turn by US CDC: herd immunity isn't the goal any more

yes, the science is uncertain. but at every stage, the people in charge in the US (and some of the snake-oil type commentators in india) act like they have 100% certainty on everything. remember ramanan lakshminarayan, an economist, who confidently predicted 300 million deaths in india, and was feted on every TV channel? what a salesman! similarly fauci, daszak and other 'experts' in the US.
this isn't science any more, it's economics. at least some sectors are making huge profits, and the pandemic has become their feeding-trough. they want to milk it for all it's worth.
No comments:
Post a Comment