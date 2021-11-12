Friday, November 12, 2021

Can India Become the Next Economic Supercycle?

Economic supercycles are those longer-term economic movements which span across multiple conventional economic cycles, and investments into which can lead to greater long-term gains.

https://fortune.com/2021/02/27/what-is-a-supercycle-investing-commodities-wall-street-copper-crude-rally/

https://financialpost.com/financial-times/why-a-new-commodity-supercycle-is-upon-us


The rise of China has been referred to as an economic supercycle.

Can India with its large market potential become the next one?

By -

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)