Shadow Warrior
A Hindu Nationalist Perspective
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
more interesting question: who needs workers?
i think automation and the exodus of manufacturing is making more and more workers redundant in the rich world.
https://twitter.com/WSJopinion/status/1455710430047969287?s=20
the moises about the four-day work week in europe points to the same trend: fewer workers needed.
By
nizhal yoddha
-
November 03, 2021
No comments:
Post a Comment
