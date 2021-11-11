Temple Entry Proclamation, Nov 12, 1936

it was an epoch-making event, throwing open all hindu temples in travancore to all hindus. done by Chithira Tirunal Maharaja out of conviction that this was the right thing to do, ably assisted by his Dewan Sir C P Ramaswamy Iyer.
hinduism reforming itself in real time. that is a joy to behold.
here's the malayalam text: and his title is "Sri Padmanabha Dasa Vanchipala Sir Ramavarmakulasekhara Kireetapati Manne Sultan Maharaja Rajaraja Bahadur Shamsher Jang, Knight Grand Commander of the Indian Empire"
and a translation i found some time ago on the net, tho i can't find it any more. it's beautifully translated.
