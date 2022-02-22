Trudeau keeps emergency powers for "future blockades"

Governments claiming the authority to *freeze people's bank accounts* because they want to crush a protest movement is tyrannical and obscene. If you would oppose China or Russia doing it, you must oppose Canada doing it.— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) February 20, 2022
Very glad @CanCivLib exists.https://t.co/wXBCLdtlbt
If the streets are clear why is the Govt not revoking the emergencies act? pic.twitter.com/VAlOIC3AuF— Michelle Ferreri (@mferreriptbokaw) February 21, 2022
Any politician thinking of voting for @JustinTrudeau’s Emergencies Act declaration: If you think he will not use these powers to go after every political opponent -to track their donations, their calls, & criminalize them- you just might be naïve enough to support these measures— Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) February 21, 2022
The blockades have fallen - and the government’s primary justification for invoking the Emergencies Act is gone.— Canadian Civil Liberties Association (@cancivlib) February 21, 2022
We are calling for the government to immediately revoke the declaration of a public emergency.https://t.co/KNuRr5k9uM
