German Caution Over Ukraine-Russia Conflict

Germany is more cautious than America about wantonly fanning flames of war between Ukraine & Russia, having more intimately experienced the consequences of repeated wars in Europe. India too is not keen on seeing continued confrontation that drives Russia into the arms of China, while also driving up world oil prices further. There may be benefit in middle powers like Germany, India and France coordinating their de-confliction efforts, since they are the world's 4th, 6th, and 7th largest economies respectively, adding up to significant heft of their own.
