Imagine Narendra Modi repeating Trudeau's own words to him, only replacing India with Canada, and farmers with truckers. Here is how such a statement would read:
“I would be remiss if I didn’t start also by recognising the news coming out of Canada about the protest by truckers. The situation is concerning and we’re all very worried about family and friends (after all, a substantial chunk of the trucking business in Canada is run by people of Indian-origin and surely the Modi govt which takes great interest in well-being of the diaspora would be ‘very worried’). I know that’s a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, India will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest. We believe in the importance of dialogue and that’s why we’ve reached out through multiple means directly to the Canadian authorities to highlight our concerns.”
Tractors, Truckers and Trudeau: The Hypocrisy of Western Politicians Stands Exposed
What is Trudeau afraid of?
Why is Justin Trudeau still in hiding?— Harrison Faulkner (@Harry__Faulkner) February 4, 2022
I wanted to see for myself what Justin Trudeau was so afraid of.
The legacy media doesn’t want you to see this video.#TruckersForFreedom pic.twitter.com/rfKoCVijqr
Check how quickly Trudeau and the Liberal media painted the truckers as white supremacists.
No comments:
Post a Comment