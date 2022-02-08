Redfish Documentary - "Kashmir: Palestine in the Making"

Redfish is a producer of online content, including documentaries, and is a subsidiary of Russia Television (RT), which is funded by the Russian govt. Since Russia & Britain are adversaries, then Russia's RT and its subsidiary Redfish try to hook up with radical British Leftists, seeing them as useful malcontents who can attack & disparage British society from within. Unfortunately, these radical British Leftists are also in bed with Islamists, and they all see India / Hindus as evil fascists. Their views then show up in hateful "documentaries" created by Redfish, which caricature India and Hindus.
